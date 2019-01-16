Northbrook fire destroys home, damages two others
A Northrbook home was destroyed and two other homes were damaged in a fire Wednesday morning, according to ABC 7.
No residents or pets were injured in the fire, ABC 7 is reporting.
The fire started in a single-family home on the 2500 block of Melanie Lane, according to reports.
The flames spread to the home next door, and at one point both homes were engulfed, according to ABC 7.
A third home was damaged.
Several fire and rescue companies were called in to assists in battling the blaze.
Melanie Lane, Joshua Lane and Highland Road were all blocked to traffic.
