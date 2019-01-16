Northbrook fire damages at least three homes

Flames engulf a single-family home on Melanie Lane in Northbrook Wednesday morning. At least three homes were damaged in the blaze. Courtesy of ABC 7

At least three Northbrook homes have been damaged in a fire Wednesday morning, according to ABC 7.

The fire started in a single-family home on the 2500 block of Melanie Lane, according to reports. The flames spread to the home next door, and at one point both homes were engulfed, according to ABC 7. A third home was damaged.

Several fire and rescue companies were called in to assists in battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Melanie Lane, Joshua Lane and Highland Road were all blocked to traffic.