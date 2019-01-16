Large fire reported on Melanie Lane in Northbrook

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on the 2500 block of Melanie Lane in Northbrook, Sigalert is reporting.

WGN is reporting that multiple homes are on fire in the area, and several fire and rescue companies have been called in to assist battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Staging for fire crews is at Landwehr and Highland, Sigalert is reporting.

People are urged to avoid the area.