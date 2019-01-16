Large fire reported on Melanie Lane in Northbrook
Updated 1/16/2019 6:58 AM
hello
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on the 2500 block of Melanie Lane in Northbrook, Sigalert is reporting.
WGN is reporting that multiple homes are on fire in the area, and several fire and rescue companies have been called in to assist battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Staging for fire crews is at Landwehr and Highland, Sigalert is reporting.
People are urged to avoid the area.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.