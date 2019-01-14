25 dogs rescued, others killed in kennel fire near West Chicago

Twenty-five dogs were rescued from a fire Monday morning at D & D Kennels near West Chicago, but roughly 30 others perished in the blaze, authorities said.

DuPage County sheriff's officials said a patrol deputy spotted the fire around 5:30 a.m. and immediately went into the building at 2N441 County Farm Road to save as many animals as possible.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but is being investigated by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force, authorities said.

Firefighters found heavy fire pouring out of second-floor windows of the two-story building, Carol Stream Fire District Chief Bob Hoff said.

The building, which had attached dog kennels on either side, was housing roughly 50 pit-bull rescues. Firefighters saved 25 dogs, but roughly 25 to 30 of the animals -- most of which were housed in cages in the main building -- died.

"A lot of them were in cages," Hoff said. "Some were tied up and (it was) just a very, very sad scene."

Firefighters were able to corral the dogs they rescued on the north section of the property. Three firefighters were treated for dog bites; two suffered puncture wounds to the hands and another got bit in the lip, Hoff said.

"The dogs were so crazy because of the fire," Hoff said. "The dogs were fighting each other trying to bite the firemen. It was pretty crazy for a while."

Officials with DuPage County Animal Services said they were called to the scene at 5:50 a.m. to assist with the displaced animals. They said they took 22 dogs to their shelter for housing and are working with West Chicago authorities to locate three dogs believed to be on the loose. Anyone who sees the dogs is being asked to call 911.

A few of the rescued dogs, which are mostly adult pit bull-types, sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire and have been treated for their wounds.

The dogs were either owned by the rescue run out of D & D Kennels or being housed for a third-party rescue at the facility, so none will be available for fostering.

With the addition of the dogs, however, DuPage County Animal Services is now at capacity and officials said they hope animals in its existing population can be adopted or fostered to make room.

County Farm Road was closed to all traffic north of North Avenue and south of Jefferson Street for several hours while firefighters battled the blaze.