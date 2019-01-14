22 dogs rescued, others killed in kennel fire near West Chicago

Twenty-two dogs were rescued from a fire Monday morning at D & D Kennels near West Chicago, but an unknown number of animals perished in the blaze, authorities said.

DuPage County sheriff's officials said a patrol deputy spotted the fire around 5:30 a.m. and immediately went into the building at 2N441 County Farm Road to save as many animals as possible.

No people were injured in the blaze, which is being investigated by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Officials with DuPage County Animal Services said they were called to the scene at 5:50 a.m. to assist with the displaced animals. They said they took 22 dogs to their shelter for housing and are working with West Chicago authorities to locate three dogs believed to be on the loose. Anyone who sees the dogs is being asked to call 911.

A few of the rescued dogs, which are mostly adult pit bull-types, sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire and have been treated for their wounds.

The dogs were either owned by the rescue run out of D & D Kennels or being housed for a third-party rescue at the facility, so none will be available for fostering.

With the addition of the dogs, however, DuPage County Animal Services is now at capacity and officials hope animals in its existing population can be adopted or fostered to make room.

County Farm Road was closed to all traffic north of North Avenue and south of Jefferson Street for several hours while firefighters battled the blaze.