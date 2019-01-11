 
Crime

Three wanted in smash-and-grab robbery of about 50 Apple products at Schaumburg Target

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/11/2019 12:24 PM
  • Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comPolice are searching for three people wanted in the smash-and-grab robbery of dozens of Apple products from a Schaumburg Target store late Thursday.

Schaumburg police said three men stole dozens of Apple products from a Target store late Thursday evening during a smash and grab burglary just before closing time.

Schaumburg police Sgt. Karen McCartney said the suspects were described as three black men in their 20s dressed in dark clothing. One of the men distracted the electronics employee while the other two broke into cases housing Apple products. The theft occurred at around 10:15 p.m. and police were notified about 20 minutes later. The store closes at 11 p.m. on weekdays, according to its website.

Store employees told police the thieves made off with about 25 iPads valued at $550 each and 25 Apple Watches valued at around $400 apiece. The total estimated loss is roughly $23,750, police said.

McCartney said investigators are aware of surveillance footage, but have not been given access to it yet. It is unclear if the thieves escaped on foot or drove away from the store.

