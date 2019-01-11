 
Crime

Police release photos of men suspected of stealing about 50 Apple products from Schaumburg Target

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/11/2019 7:03 PM
  • This is one of the three men police say stole about 50 Apple products from a Schaumburg Target on Thursday night.

  • This image from a security camera shows one of the three men who stole about 50 Apple products from a Schaumburg Target on Thursday night, police say.

  • This is one of the three men police say stole about 50 Apple products during a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday night at a Schaumburg Target.

  • Police are searching for three men in the smash-and-grab burglary of dozens of Apple products late Thursday from the Target store a 1235 E. Higgins Road.

Schaumburg police said three men stole dozens of Apple products from a Target store late Thursday evening during a smash-and-grab burglary just before closing time.

Schaumburg police Sgt. Karen McCartney said the thieves were described as three black men in their 20s dressed in dark clothing. One of the men distracted the electronics employee while the other two broke into cases housing Apple products.

The theft occurred about 10:15 p.m. and police were notified about 20 minutes later. The store at 1235 E. Higgins Road closes at 11 p.m. on weekdays, according to its website.

Store employees told police the thieves made off with about 25 iPads valued at $550 each and 25 Apple Watches valued at around $400 apiece. The total estimated loss is $23,750, police said.

Anyone who can help identify the thieves should call Schaumburg police at (847) 882-3534.

