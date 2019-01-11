Glen Ellyn murder suspect seeks new judge after being told to "shut up."

hello

Being told by a judge to "shut up" does not constitute enough bias to have your murder trial moved before a new judge, an inmate facing first-degree murder and concealment of homicide charges learned Friday in DuPage County.

Myron Ester, a homeless man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Linda Valez, and burying her in Glen Ellyn's Panfish Park in 2013, attempted to have Judge Brian Telander removed from overseeing his trial because Telander tersely told him to "shut up" during a Thursday sidebar outside the view of jurors.

In his motion filed Friday, Ester also complained that Telander allowed witnesses to "lie about him" and present evidence "detrimental to his defense."

Judge Liam Brennan, who oversees the court's criminal division, presided over an emergency hearing as soon as Ester's motion for a new judge was filed.

In a signed affidavit, Telander wrote that he only admonished Ester after an "inappropriate verbal outburst."

Brennan noted that Telander's directive "appeared to be the end of it" and ruled it showed no bias. As for Ester's claim that Telander's rulings have so far been "extremely helpful to the state," Brennan also found no reason to change judges.

"This is why we have trials, and this is why we have appellate courts," Brennan said.

Once the trial resumed in Telander's courtroom, friends of Valez testified they had witnessed Ester punch her, pull her hair and otherwise threaten her during their relationship.

Prosecutors say Ester stabbed Valez, 33, more than 30 times and left her body in an 18-inch grave he dug in Panfish Park on the night of Sept. 24, 2013.

Ester's trial will resume at 1:30 p.m. Monday and likely will last through the week.