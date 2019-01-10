 
McHenry County

Authorities: Rolling Meadows residents found with weapons, $35K in marijuana

 
By Henry Redman
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/10/2019 5:40 PM
Two Rolling Meadows residents were found with 1,750 grams of cannabis, two semi-automatic handguns with magazines and ammunition, and $5,327 in cash during a traffic stop in the Lake in the Hills area, according to a news release from the McHenry County sheriff's office.

The cannabis police seized has an estimated street value of $35,000, the release said.

Michael T. Pozsgay, 29, and Toni R. Josephson, 19, were arrested Wednesday after a weeklong investigation by the McHenry County sheriff's narcotics task force.

Each has been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card, the news release said.

Bail was set at $40,000 each, and their next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Woodstock, the release said.

