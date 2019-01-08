Illinois House votes to remove tollway board directors amid concerns of 'unethical behavior'

The Illinois House voted Tuesday to remove the nine Illinois tollway board members, setting the stage for a state Senate vote on Wednesday. Daily Herald file photo

Illinois House lawmakers voted 100-6 Tuesday to end the terms of nine Illinois tollway directors appointed by departing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner after concerns about "unethical behavior."

The state Senate is expected to vote Wednesday. The unprecedented move comes with the support of Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker, who said the agency needs a "fresh start" to ensure construction contracts aren't awarded to "political insiders."

Tollway officials have said the agency has scrupulously followed all laws and enacted changes in late 2018 to increase accountability.

With leadership in flux, the tollway canceled all committee meetings scheduled for this month.

The agency has been under scrutiny after an investigation by the Daily Herald that found potential political favoritism involving hiring and contracts.

That includes hiring Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin's sister-in-law as engineering manager, although her background is in furniture sales; using a PR firm whose CEO is the wife of a Republican lawmaker on a $6.6 million contract; and selecting an engineering firm that employs the grown children of tollway executives for a $157 million contract.

Durkin, of Western Springs, voted for the legislation.

Other concerns were appointing a board director and a former House Republican operative to serve on a powerful selection committee that recommends professional contracts, and removing key passages from the tollway bylaws on conflict of interest and the board's power to overturn a chairman's veto.

"The governor-elect's administration is moving swiftly to restore the public's trust in the integrity of the government, starting with the Illinois tollway -- where too little transparency and unethical behavior is unacceptable," Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.

The legislation would give Pritzker until Feb. 28 to appoint replacements.