Rider who wouldn't pay fare sentenced for punching Metra conductor in Wood Dale

A Dolton man was sentenced to three years in prison for punching a Metra conductor in the face in September in Wood Dale, according to a news release Monday from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Keimon Snow, 24, of the 15000 block of Chicago Road, boarded the Chicago-bound Metra train in Itasca Sept. 14 and refused to pay the $8 fare, according to the release.

When the train pulled in at the Wood Dale stop, the conductor asked Snow, a self-admitted gang member, to exit the train, the release said.

Once Snow and the conductor were on the platform, the conductor called the police. While the conductor was on the phone, Snow punched him in the side of the face and fled, according to the release.

Metra police found Snow a short time later, the release said. Snow entered a blind plea of guilty to one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm on Nov. 14, according to the release.

Snow will be eligible for parole after serving 50 percent of his sentence.