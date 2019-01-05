 
News

Advocate Sherman Hospital employees help save man at fitness center

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 1/5/2019 6:51 PM
hello
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital intensive-care unit nurse Dan Brems, left, and Christina Rhodes, right, a cardiovascular radiology technologist there, on Friday joined the man they saved when he went into cardiac arrest at a health club, Timothy Baker of Carpentersville.

      Advocate Sherman Hospital intensive-care unit nurse Dan Brems, left, and Christina Rhodes, right, a cardiovascular radiology technologist there, on Friday joined the man they saved when he went into cardiac arrest at a health club, Timothy Baker of Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Intensive-care unit registered nurse Dan Brems, right, and Christina Rhodes, left, a cardiovascular radiology technologist, both work at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. They helped save Timothy Baker of Carpentersville after he went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee.

      Intensive-care unit registered nurse Dan Brems, right, and Christina Rhodes, left, a cardiovascular radiology technologist, both work at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. They helped save Timothy Baker of Carpentersville after he went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Nurse Dan Brems, center, works in the intensive care unit at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Christina Rhodes, left, is a cardiovascular radiology technologist there. On Friday, they joined Timothy Baker, center, of Carpentersville, who they helped save at a fitness center after he went into cardiac arrest.

      Nurse Dan Brems, center, works in the intensive care unit at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Christina Rhodes, left, is a cardiovascular radiology technologist there. On Friday, they joined Timothy Baker, center, of Carpentersville, who they helped save at a fitness center after he went into cardiac arrest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Nurse Dan Brems, left, works in the intensive care unit at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Christina Rhodes, right, is a cardiovascular radiology technologist there. On Friday, they joined Carpentersville resident Timothy Baker, who they helped save at a fitness center after he went into cardiac arrest.

      Nurse Dan Brems, left, works in the intensive care unit at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Christina Rhodes, right, is a cardiovascular radiology technologist there. On Friday, they joined Carpentersville resident Timothy Baker, who they helped save at a fitness center after he went into cardiac arrest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Timothy Baker of Carpentersville went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee.

      Timothy Baker of Carpentersville went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Christina Rhodes, cardiovascular radiology technologist at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, helped saved Timothy Baker of Carpentersville when he went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee.

      Christina Rhodes, cardiovascular radiology technologist at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, helped saved Timothy Baker of Carpentersville when he went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Registered Dan Brems works in the intensive care unit at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. He helped save Timothy Baker of Carpentersville when he went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee.

      Registered Dan Brems works in the intensive care unit at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. He helped save Timothy Baker of Carpentersville when he went into cardiac arrest at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Two professionals from Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin got more than an early-morning workout during a holiday season visit to a Dundee Township Park District facility.

Intensive-care unit registered nurse Dan Brems of Lake in the Hills and Christina Rhodes, a cardiovascular radiology technologist from Carpentersville, suddenly found themselves in a position to help save a man's life at Randall Oaks Fitness Center in West Dundee.

Timothy Baker, 62, of Carpentersville, is a Randall Oaks regular who decided at the last minute to hit the facility about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Baker, who still is recovering from quadruple heart-bypass surgery at Sherman Hospital, said he doesn't remember much after going into cardiac arrest at the club.

"I was on the elliptical for a while and I went to, I think it was the seated bench press, and I did one set and I got real dizzy and I thought, 'You know what, maybe I should go home,'" Baker said. "The next thing I know, the paramedics were shaking me, waking me up."

Brems, 36, said he was on a bench press perpendicular to Baker when he noticed from a corner of his eye that the man fell on his left side and hit his head on a piece of exercise equipment. He said he told an employee to call 911 because Baker appeared to be seizing and shaking.

As Brems tended to Baker before paramedics arrived, Rhodes walked into the fitness center for her first workout there. She said she heard someone gasping for breath and recognized Brems as she turned a corner.

Brems and Rhodes flipped Baker onto his back. Brems started CPR while Rhodes, 32, yelled for a fitness center worker to get an automated external defibrillator.

"He tried to sit up right away," Rhodes said of Baker. "We had shocked him and had done the compressions and he (gasped) and tried to get up. We were like, 'Take it easy. Just lay down.' He was ready to go."

Rhodes said she and Brems did what any health care professionals would have done on their personal time. Brems said it's been satisfying to know Baker is with his family and recovering.

"The biggest gift for me is knowing he's OK," Brems said.

Baker joined Brems and Rhodes at the hospital Friday to discuss what happened at the fitness center. Baker said he began cardiac rehabilitation Thursday at Sherman Hospital and that he's doing well.

"These guys definitely saved my life," he said.

• Do you know any Suburban Heroes? Share your story at heroes@dailyherald.com.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 