Lisle cops probe downtown shooting that left one wounded

hello

Lisle police are investigating a Dec. 30 shooting in downtown that sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with a bullet wound and broken leg.

Police on Wednesday said they were called around 2 a.m. for a report of the shooting on the 4900 block of Main Street and arrived to find the wounded man. He since has been released from the hospital.

The victim told police he had just left a tavern with a friend when the shooting occurred. The friend was not injured.

Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance videos and speaking with witnesses. They said additional details are not available due to the ongoing nature of the probe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at (630) 271-4252.