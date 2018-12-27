Family sues Wheaton gym over death of 7-year-old boy

The estate of a 7-year-old Glen Ellyn boy has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against a Wheaton children's gym and its parent company, alleging he suffered fatal injuries as a result of negligence during a zip line ride.

In the six-page complaint filed in Cook County, representatives for the boy's estate claim My Gym in the Danada Square East shopping center failed to properly design, install and operate the "Space Flight" zip line that Brady Daniel Doherty used during a friend's birthday party Sept. 30. The boy's family seeks unspecified damages.

A second-grader at St. Petronille Catholic School, Brady struck a steel support for the gym's zip line and "then impacted the floor," according to the suit. He died Oct. 2.

Michael Demetrio, a Chicago attorney representing the boy's estate, called the "Space Flight" ride "one of the most dangerous setups of any kind" he's seen in 40 years of practicing law.

"It's the strong desire of the family, in addition to seeking what the law provides, that every step is taken to prevent another life like Brady's from being lost, not only here but across the country where My Gym operates," Demetrio said.

The lawsuit accuses the gym of 18 "negligent acts," including its failure to properly supervise Brady during the zip line ride.

"When a spotter assigned by My Gym failed to follow Brady, he was vaulted into an unpadded pole, then plummeted to the floor, striking his head on an unpadded cement floor," a news release from the Corboy & Demetrio law firm states. "Brady, who had not been provided either a harness or helmet, died on Oct. 2, 2018, due to massive skull and brain injuries."

Demetrio said he has obtained a court order to halt use of the "Space Flight" ride at the My Gym in the Wheaton shopping center at the northeast corner of Butterfield and Naperville roads. The lawsuit also claims the play center did not inform the city of Wheaton of its plans to install and use the zip line "as it was required to do" and failed to allow city inspections of the ride equipment.

Named in the suit as Brady's heirs are his father Dan Doherty, his mother, Colleen, and his brother Sean. A spokeswoman for his law firm said Brady's family members would not be available for interviews, but Demetrio said they are devastated by his death. His mother was present at the birthday party in the gym, Demetrio said.

An initial status date in court has not yet been set.

After Brady's death, a managing director of Rubenstein, a New York communications firm, released a message from the gym's owner to members announcing a temporary closing of the Wheaton play center. The spokeswoman for the franchise did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

The gym reopened Oct. 8.

"As you may know, there was a tragic accident last Sunday at the gym involving a seven-year-old boy," owner Lisa Miroballi said in the message Oct. 5. "We have expressed our deepest condolences to the family and our hearts go out to everyone touched by this tragedy.

"We have closed the gym for the rest of the week out of respect for the family. The accident occurred on the space flight, an activity that has been enjoyed by millions of children around the world over the past 35 years."