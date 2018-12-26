Motorcyclist killed in Bloomingdale crash on Army Trail Road

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale, authorities say.

The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Army Trail Road near 84th Court, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office. The occupant of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

The identity of the motorcyclist was being withheld Wednesday night pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

The crash caused Army Trail Road to be shut down between Brighton Lane and Merbach Drive while police responded to the scene, Bloomingdale police said.