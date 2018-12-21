Police searching for four men who robbed driver in Volo

hello

Lake County sheriff's deputies are searching for four men who robbed a driver at gunpoint Thursday evening in Volo.

The victim, a 48-year-old Island Lake man, was driving southbound on Fisher Road at around 6:10 p.m. when he noticed four men standing on the side of the road waving at traffic next to a black GMC pickup truck, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Friday morning.

The man pulled over to offer help but as soon as he stopped, one of the men pointed a handgun at him and ordered him to get out of his car. The four men entered his car and stole tools, cash, clothing and other items from inside the car. They then jumped in their truck and sped away heading south, Covelli said.

The victim told police that the men were Hispanics were wearing black hooded sweatshirts. Covelli said anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200.

Covelli added the office recommends drivers who see cars pulled over call police rather than stopping to help to avoid being victims of similar ruses.