Woman killed, man critically injured in Elgin crash

A 41-year-old Elgin woman was killed and a Streamwood man seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Elgin, police said.

Authorities were called about 6:29 p.m. to the crash scene along East Chicago Street at Poplar Creek Drive. A preliminary investigation showed a 2012 Volvo S60 driven by a 41-year-old Streamwood man crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Express van head-on, causing the van to crash into a 2011 Kia Soul, police said.

The Elgin woman, a passenger in the Volvo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Streamwood man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet van, a 32-year-old man from Elgin, was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Kia Soul was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elgin Police Department's Traffic Unit at (847) 289-2661.