Carol Stream man gets 29 years in prison for directing teen to send him nude photos

A Carol Stream man accused of directing a teenage girl to send him nude photos is headed to prison for 29 years.

Adan Rodriguez, 53, was convicted by a DuPage jury in August of three counts of manufacturing child pornography.

Rodriguez's sentence stems from charges that in February 2015, Rodriguez directed the victim, who suffers from spina bifida, to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself, which the victim did.

The text exchange was discovered by the victim's mother who saw the sexually explicit text messages and photographs between Rodriguez and her daughter on the teen's cellular phone.

She immediately contacted the Carol Stream Police Department, which contacted the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office Children's Advocacy Center. An investigation conducted by the DuPage County Children's Advocacy Center resulted in the charges against Rodriguez.

"(Rodriguez) manipulated a young girl with special needs into sending him explicit photographs of herself," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Thankfully, the jury saw through his attempts to paint the victim as the aggressor and found him guilty of this disgusting behavior."

Rodriguez will be required to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.