 
Kane County

District 304 board approves five-year contract with teacher raises totaling 19.6 percent

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 
Updated 12/14/2018 9:31 AM
  • Geneva teachers went on strike Dec. 4 and kept the district's 6,000 students and 460 teachers out of classrooms for five days.

      Rick West | Staff Photographer

Geneva Unit District 304 teachers will receive raises averaging 3.92 percent in each of the five years of a new contract approved by the school board Friday morning.

Teachers will receive additional compensation for completing additional education as part of the $6.1 million contract, the district said in a news release.

The full contract is expected to be posted on the district website by month's end.

The board met in open session for six minutes at 8 a.m. and approved the contract without any comment or conversation from board members or teachers union representatives. The media release regarding the contract also excluded any statement from the board.

The same pact was ratified by the teachers Monday.

Teachers went on strike Dec. 4 and kept the district's 6,000 students and 460 teachers out of classrooms for five days. Sports and other extracurricular activities were canceled during the strike.

Everyone returned to school Tuesday.

Additional undisclosed changes were made to the structure of the district's salary schedule, retirement plan, and extracurricular stipend payments. The deal also includes an agreement "to changes and additions to certain working conditions in the best interest of the students, staff, school, district and community," according to the media release.

No plans have yet been announced to make up the days lost to the strike but the district has announced high school first-semester finals will be pushed back to January.

Parent Alicia Saxton told the board she has some concerns about how the district plans to make up the school days missed during the strike.

"My biggest concern is that my youngest daughter has an IEP for speech services. An entire week of school was missed and during this time, she is allotted to have 60 minutes of speech therapy," Saxton said. "If the kids and teachers are not making up these days, I am concerned with how my daughter is going to meet her required minutes of speech that are allotted on her IEP."

She said there has been no communication from the school district about how this is going to be handled.

"In addition to my concerns as a parent, I'm also concerned about what this means for our fiscal responsibility as a district. It's my understanding that there is going to be a surplus of funds that are not allocated from the unpaid salaries for these four days," Saxton said. "As a taxpayer, it is within my rights to be given the information as to what this money will now be used for. I'm asking the board to respect this and allow this information to be released to the community."

Daily Herald Staff Writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.

