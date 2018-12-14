Believe Project: $100 for family member with 'huge heart'

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Amanda Plecuch of Schaumburg. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I have a family member who has been very down on his luck. He lost the love of his life a few years ago around Christmas and has never been the same.

"He was left with a pile of debt so bad he lost his house and all his treasures.

"Due to Parkinson's disease he had to quit his job. He is now living in a tiny subsidized apartment.

"He is very embarrassed about his situation and therefore is reluctant to reach out to family. He has a huge heart and had invited us to lavish, cooked-from-scratch holiday meals and is very generous with presents for our kids.

"I would like to give him something to say thank you so he could buy something for himself or treat him and his friends who have been taking care of him to a nice meal."

