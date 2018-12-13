St. Charles man gets probation in Schaumburg abuse case

A 74-year-old St. Charles man initially accused of molesting two children in his wife's day-care center was sentenced to two years probation' after pleading guilty to an amended charge of aggravated battery in the public way, according to court records.

Under the plea agreement last week, Julio R. Marquez, of Jens Jensen Lane, is prohibited from having contact with anyone under age 18 except for family members. Marquez, who had no previous criminal background, also must pay $649 in fines.

Marquez had been charged with sexually abusing two children who attended his wife's home day-care program in Schaumburg. Authorities said the children were 3 or 4 years old at the time, and the allegations dated back to between 2008 and 2012.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services initiated an investigation and classified the allegation as "indicated, meaning that there is sufficient credible evidence to substantiate the allegation of child abuse or neglect," explained Neil Skene, special assistant to the DCFS director, in an email.

The investigation concluded on June 24, 2017, he said.