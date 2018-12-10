Former Downers Grove banker gets prison for stealing from customers

hello

A former Downers Grove banker was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for stealing more than $328,000 from three elderly customers.

Judge Robert Miller handed down the minimum sentence to Christine Lang, 48, of Summit. Lange had faced between four and 15 years in prison.

In exchange for her guilty plea to theft of between $100,000 to $500,000, prosecutors in August dismissed charges of financial exploitation of the elderly, financial institution fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said Lange was employed as an account executive at Trust Company of Illinois in Downers Grove, where she had access to customers' bank accounts.

Between Sept. 19 2012 and June 9, 2016, Lange transferred money from the accounts of three elderly customers to her own personal accounts. In all, Lange made at least 84 illegal transfers totaling $328,000, authorities said.

Her scheme was discovered in the spring of 2017 as part of an internal TCI audit. All the victims were in their early 90s.

Lang receives credit for the week she spent in DuPage County Jail in August 2017. She must serve at least half the sentence before being eligible for her two-year parole.