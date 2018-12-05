Police: Woman held underage drinking parties, sexually abused two teens

A Villa Park woman accused of throwing underage drinking parties to lure teenage boys for sexual activity is being held on $100,000 bail in DuPage County jail.

Stefani Litton, 35, of the 400 block of S. Harvard, is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of boys between the ages of 13 and 16.

Prosecutors said Villa Park police received an anonymous tip to investigate Litton following a recent party at her home.

After that party, prosecutors said, Litton drove a 14-year-old boy home, but not before pulling over to kiss him and engage in sexual activity.

During the investigation, police discovered Litton also had a six-month sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy that ended over the summer, prosecutors said.

"It is alleged that this defendant preyed on two young boys simply to satisfy her own sick sexual desires," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said after Litton's bail hearing. "These allegations are extremely disturbing and, if found guilty, could land the defendant behind bars for a significant amount of time."

Should she post bail, Litton is prohibited from having contact with any minors, except for her own children. She also is required to turn over her FOID card and any guns to Villa Park police.

Litton is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Jan. 2 before Judge George Bakalis.