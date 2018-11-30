Feder: NBC 5 hires reporter from Milwaukee
Updated 11/30/2018 2:11 PM
hello
Kate Chappell, a news anchor and reporter from Milwaukee, has been hired by NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, reports Robert Feder. She starts Monday as a reporter and fill-in anchor, according to an announcement by Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news at NBC 5.
Read the full story here.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.