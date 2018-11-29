Route 64 closed near Elburn due to fatal crash
Updated 11/29/2018 9:57 AM
One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Route 64 west of Route 47 near Elburn.
The road will be closed from Route 47 to Meredith Road for several hours as the crash is investigated, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Department.
A car and a semitrailer truck collided.
No other details are available.
Kane County Scanner Incidents Facebook page reported the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.
