Lily Lake Grade School to close Friday after teacher killed in crash near Elburn

A Sycamore man who was a teacher at Lily Lake Grade School in Maple Park died in a crash Thursday morning on Route 64 near Elburn.

Michael Cessna, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Kane County sheriff's office news release.

Deputies were called around 9 a.m. to investigate the crash east of Prairie Street. It appears that a Chevrolet pickup truck being driven east by Cessna crossed the centerline and was hit by a truck, the report said.

Todd E. Stirn, superintendent of Burlington-based Central Unit District 301, said in an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon that Lily Lake Grade School will be closed Friday to allow students and staff members to mourn and receive assistance.

"Our entire Central family is mourning his passing," Stirn's email said. "We understand that having this type of a conversation with your child can be very difficult and sometimes it is difficult to know how to assist them."

Professional assistance will be available for students Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, Stirn said.

The other driver was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Stirn had welcomed parents to pick up their children Thursday as "we may need to adjust classroom instruction for teachers who are unable to teach this afternoon."

The sheriff's department said it does not know why Cessna crossed the centerline.

Route 64 was closed from Route 47 to Meredith Road through at least 2 p.m.