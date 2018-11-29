Elgin art show features work of clients with mental illness

Julie Hough can't remember a time when she didn't make art. It started when she was old enough to hold a crayon in her hand, and over time it became a way to deal with her bipolar disorder, lifting her spirits when things felt bleak.

"It makes me focus on what makes me happy," said Hough, of Elgin, who these days creates vibrant drawings made of intricate geometric patterns.

Hough is among about 20 artists who are clients of Ecker Center for Mental Health in Elgin and will participate in an art show Dec. 1 to Dec. 13 in the gallery of Elgin Artspace Lofts, 51 S. Spring St. in downtown Elgin. All pieces will be for sale.

"Some of the stuff is exquisite and some not," said Kay Catlin, events manager for Ecker Center. "But each and every one of them -- whether they colored an outline picture or painted a literal masterpiece -- are quite proud."

The agency held a successful fundraiser in September, also at Artspace, featuring clients' work. It was the first such fundraiser for the agency and it got "an exceptional reception," with half the proceeds going to the artists, she said.

Kathy Apmann, Artspace property manager, said the venue loves to support Ecker Center. "We had an opening in the gallery and we invited them back," she said.

Art can be very therapeutic for people who suffer from mental illness, and many of Ecker's "client-artists" don't get many opportunities to show and sell their work, Catlin said. "Too much of it ends up under the bed for lack of a marketing outlet," she said.

That had been the case for client Lynn Kozak of Elgin, who's enjoyed doing counted cross stitch since a co-worker first introduced her to the medium in the 1970s.

"It helps me retain my sanity, because I have a very active brain and I think a lot," said Kozak, who suffers from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. "Just doing this is pure concentration."

Kozak said it was a thrill to sell five pieces at the fundraiser in September. "It was a wonderful feeling."

The art show also features client Shannon Carlson of Elgin, a working artist whose work consists of mostly mixed media depicting "psychic and nature stuff," she said.

Art is a safe way to talk about her experience, said Carlson, who also suffers from anxiety, depression and PTSD. "It's super-revealing, but there's a million different ways people can interpret your work."

"I think it's great," she said of the opportunity Ecker is giving its clients. "I think that making that accessible for people that are making art that in a lot of cases is helping the healing process. ... It's important to help that."