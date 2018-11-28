Locomotive breakdown in Roselle snarls Milwaukee District lines
Updated 11/28/2018 10:21 AM
Service is returning to normal on Metra's Milwaukee District Service after a messy commute Wednesday morning.
A Milwaukee West District locomotive broke down around 7 a.m. in Roselle, sparking a domino effect on other trains and blocking access to the outbound platform.
Metra also had to hold train traffic in both directions on the line as alternate routes were organized.
Passengers on the disabled train were transferred to another train but arrived downtown about 1 hour and 20 minutes late.
Related delays continued until after the usual morning rush.
