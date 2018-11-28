Departing DuPage clerk Hinds gets new job -- working for treasurer

Paul Hinds will work his final day as DuPage County clerk on Friday, but his employment with the county isn't coming to an end.

Hinds, who lost his Nov. 6 re-election bid to Democrat Jean Kaczmarek, is moving down the hall to work in the treasurer's office. His first day in that department will be Monday.

The treasurer is responsible for collecting taxes, paying the county's bills and investing its funds. Treasurer Gwen Henry, who ran unopposed in the election, said she hired Hinds to become her deputy director for operations -- a post that's been vacant for several years.

"It was a position I was having to do, as well as everything else," Henry said. "This gave me a chance to fill it."

Hinds will supervise about five of the department's 17 employees. However, his biggest responsibility will be to oversee the treasurer office's transition next year to a new property tax administration system.

Henry said she was planning to hire a consultant to help with the implementation of the new system. Now that's no longer necessary.

"He has the knowledge we need," Henry said of Hinds. "He will be able to take what he knows about the clerk's office and make it work in our office. The two offices work very closely."

While he became county clerk in 2014, Hinds has been with the clerk's office for 22 years.

He said he's pleased to continue working for the county.

"I truly do love what we do here," the 57-year-old Villa Park resident said.

Hinds said he's looking forward to working on the implementation of the new property tax administration system, which also will be used by the county clerk, supervisor of assessments and recorder's office.

The county is reviewing three bids for the multimillion-dollar system. It's anticipated a contract will be awarded in the first quarter of 2019, officials said. It's not yet known how long it will take to complete the implementation.

"I love the project," Hinds said. "I think it will help the county for the next 20 years."

While Hinds' salary hasn't been finalized, he said he will take a pay cut.

The clerk in DuPage is paid an annual salary of $145,485 from the county. The clerk also receives a stipend of $6,500 a year from the state and a $5,400-a-year vehicle allowance.

"They're not going to give me that same salary," said Hinds, adding he'll also lose the vehicle allowance.

Still, he said the new job will give him the opportunity to stay with the county for at least another four years -- the length of Henry's next term in office.

"Who knows what's going to happen after that," Hinds said. "I guess we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

On Wednesday, Kaczmarek reacted to Hinds' new job by saying she looks forward to working with the treasurer's office and wishes "the best of luck to Paul in the future."

Henry said she and Hinds will be available to help Kaczmarek in any way they can.

"It's important to us that she succeed," Henry said. "If she doesn't succeed, we don't succeed."