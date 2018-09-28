Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at adult business near Roselle

A suspect is in custody and being questioned this morning in connection with a fatal shooting at the Bella One spa, a 24-hour adult business, on Lake Street in an unincorporated area near Roselle, authorities said.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. to a report of possible gunshots and arrived to find a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Robert Harris said the shooting apparently resulted from a dispute between a customer and a security guard -- although he would not say which of the two was killed. He said the suspect was found "not far from here" and taken into custody without incident.

He said the investigation is continuing.

This is the second fatal shooting along the same stretch of Lake Street in less than four months.

On June 3, Sanchez Townes-Elliot was shot to death inside a basement recording studio.

A 30-year-old Oak Park man, Owen Reneau, has been charged with murder in that shooting.

Harris said the two homicides are unrelated.