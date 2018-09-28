Island Lake police chief put on administrative leave during investigation

hello

Island Lake Police Chief Anthony Sciarrone has been placed on adminsitrative leave pending an investigation into possible wrongdoing in the department, officials confirmed Friday.

Police Sgt. Billy Dickerson also has been placed on paid leave as part of the same case, and more action is possible as the investigation continues, Trustee Mark Beeson said.

Former Bartlett Police Chief Dan Palmer has been named the interim chief in Island Lake. Palmer also served as emergency services director in Hanover Township.