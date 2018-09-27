Senior driver safety course in Wauconda

hello

A two-day driver safety course for seniors will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Wauconda Township office, 505 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda.

Participants will learn strategies to solve problems seniors encounter while driving; learn to adjust driving to alleviate side effects of medical conditions and medications; tips to help pass the next driver's license exam; and possibly receive a three-year discount on auto insurance.

The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers, payable at the door. Participants must go to both sessions to receive a certificate of completion.

Call (847) 526-2631 for more information.