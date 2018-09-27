Schaumburg, Germany band coming to Schaumburg for performance

The Ernestinum Bigband from Schaumburg, Germany, will be playing a variety of local performances during its stay in the suburbs Oct. 3-13, Schaumburg, Illinois, officials announced Thursday.

The group, which includes 30 students and two teachers, was founded in 2008 and has since made a name for itself in the rural district of Schaumburg, Germany, due to numerous appearances, tours, and CD productions.

Local performances include: 7 p.m. Oct. 4, at Friendship Village Senior Living in Schaumburg; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5, at the Farmers Market Town Square; 7 p.m. Oct. 6, at Schaumburg High School; noon Oct. 7, at the Schaumburg Park District's Autumn Harvest Festival; 7 p.m. Oct. 8, at the Schaumburg Township District Library's Rasmussen Room; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12, at the Farmers Market Town Square; and 7 p.m. Oct. 12, at Fremd High School in Palatine.

Some of the concerts are open to the general public and free with no ticket or advanced registration required. Check the website of the hosting organization to see more details and requirements to attend.