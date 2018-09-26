Woman seriously injured in Meacham Road crash

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured Wednesday night in a crash in Schaumburg that caused Meacham Road to be shut down for more than four hours.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was driving north on Meacham Road near Algonquin Road about 5 p.m. Wednesday when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the two-lane road, according to a preliminary investigation. She then struck an oncoming vehicle in the southbound lane, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The woman driving the southbound vehicle was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with a knee injury, police said.

Police were still investigating the crash about 9 p.m., but they were expected to reopen Meacham Road shortly.