Vernon Hills cautions residents after burglaries

Vernon Hills police are trying to identify this man who they say tried to enter a locked house in Centennial Crossing early Sunday. Courtesy of Vernon Hills police

Vernon Hills police are investigating a string of home burglaries in three subdivisions.

Two break-ins occurred in Centennial Crossing, three in Stone Fence Farm and one in the Hawthorn Club neighborhood, police said. The burglaries all took place early Sunday, Sept. 23, police said.

The intruder entered five houses through unlocked sliding doors, according to police, who believed entry was gained to another house through an unlocked garage service door and then through the unlocked door leading into the residence.

In all cases, residents were home asleep at the time of the reported break-ins but none were confronted or injured, police said. Stolen goods included purses, wallets and/or other personal items that were near the door.

Investigators have obtained a video image of a subject attempting to open a locked door in the rear of a Centennial Crossing house in the early morning hours Sunday. The intruder was not able to enter that residence, police said.

He is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 20s. The man was wearing a light-colored jacket, beanie-type hat with a brim and possibly outdoor hiking-type shoes. Investigators are working to identify that person, police said.

Residents are reminded to be diligent about checking all doors and windows before going to bed. Police also recommend the use of exterior lighting on all doors with timers, motion detectors or light bulbs/fixtures using dusk-to-dawn technology.

Anyone with information should call police (847) 247-4883.