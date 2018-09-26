Second person dies from injuries in five-vehicle Bartlett crash

A second person has died from injuries suffered Tuesday in a five-vehicle crash in Bartlett, authorities said.

Miguel A. Flores, 23, of West Chicago was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following the 5:50 a.m. crash at Stearns and Munger roads, authorities said.

Flores was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling west on Stearns when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Land Rover, according to police. The collision sent debris from the vehicles into two other cars at the intersection of Stearns and Munger, police said.

The Altima's 40-year-old driver, identified Wednesday as Christopher Arbeen, 40, of South Elgin, was pronounced dead at the scene by the DuPage County coroner's office.

The Land Rover's 54-year-old driver, the 23-year-old driver of the Cobalt and the 20-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro struck by debris were taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with what police called nonlife-threatening injuries.

Stearns Road between Route 59 and Brewster Creek Boulevard and Munger road between Forest Preserve Drive and Schiferl Drive were closed for about eight hours Tuesday while Bartlett police and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation, Bartlett Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bartlett police at (630) 837-0846.