Former Schaumburg High teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 2001

A former Schaumburg High School teacher is scheduled to appear in a Cook County courtroom later this afternoon on accusations he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student in 2001, police said.

Ronald L. Williams, 53, of Barrington, is charged with criminal sexual assault stemming from the allegations that surfaced in June when the accuser contacted Schaumburg police, authorities said. The charge is a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, if Williams is found guilty.

According to police, the alleged assault took place at Schaumburg High School while Williams was in a position of authority over the student and was part of an ongoing relationship between the teacher and student.

"There were numerous times the offense occurred while the student was under the age of 18," Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

Police said Williams, who turned himself in earlier today, ended his employment at Schaumburg High in 2002.