Historic Schweikher home in Schaumburg open to public Oct. 13

The 1938 Paul Schweikher home and studio in Schaumburg, a Modernist home listed on the National Register of Historic Places and one of the top 150 architectural sites in Illinois, will be open for public tours Saturday, Oct. 13.

The 50-minute guided tours of the house, studio and grounds will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on the hour at 645 S. Meacham Road. The cost $25 per person, paid in advance, with a maximum of 12 visitors per tour. For registration, chweikherhouse.org/events, call Executive Director Todd Wenger at (847) 923-3866 or email info@schweikherhouse.org.

Tours of the house will feature Schweikher's masterful integration of brick, glass, and wood, including an iconic brick fireplace, passive solar room, cantilevered construction, exposed wood beams, built-in furniture, a Japanese soaking tub, raked gravel courtyard, and gardens designed by the noted Midwestern landscape architect Franz Lipp.

The Schweikher House is owned by the Village of Schaumburg; tours are provided courtesy of the Schweikher House Preservation Trust. For more information about the Schweikher House and its history, visit www.schweikherhouse.org.