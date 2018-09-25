Cronin: DuPage County must trim spending to balance budget

County board Chairman Dan Cronin says DuPage must cut spending to produce a balanced 2019 budget that would hold the line on property taxes.

Cronin presented a proposed $433.8 million spending plan on Tuesday that calls for DuPage's property tax levy to remain flat at $66.9 million. The proposed budget is roughly $5.8 million less than the current budget.

"As I turn this budget over to you for examination, I can honestly say it's a maintenance budget with no fat," Cronin said during his presentation to the county board. "Any further cuts, and we will hit bone.

"Realizing this, we have done everything we can to preserve our service levels," he said.

Because of fluctuating sales tax revenues and increasing personnel costs, the proposed budget calls for a 10 percent cut to the county's contribution for the DuPage Care Center. A 10 percent reduction also is being proposed in the subsidies for the Stormwater Management Department and the Human Services Grant Fund.

In addition, all countywide offices and all departments are being asked to make cost reductions. The goal is to have the offices and departments reduce their total spending for salaries by 1 percent. That's expected to save roughly $1 million.

"I believe this creates a lean but manageable budget and we will, of course, help our departments with smaller head counts," Cronin said.

The general fund in the proposed budget is set at roughly $179.6 million. That fund pays for the county's most vital services, including public safety and the DuPage Care Center.

The largest single area of cost to all government entities is personnel. The proposed budget reduces DuPage's full-time head count by 11 positions to 2,167 for fiscal 2019. The head count was 2,270 when Cronin took office eight years ago.

County board members have until Nov. 30 to approve a budget for the 2019 fiscal year that begins Dec. 1. In the meantime, board committees will review the proposed spending plan and suggest changes.