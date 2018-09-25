Coroner: Man found dead in Wauconda field likely wasn't murdered

A 41-year-old Buffalo Grove man whose body was found in a Wauconda soybean field near his bloody car likely wasn't murdered, authorities said Tuesday.

An autopsy revealed the man, whose name is not being published by the Daily Herald, died of sharp force trauma from knife wounds, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said. He may have killed himself, Cooper added.

The man's body was found Monday in the 2000 block of North Rand Road. He had been reported missing Saturday night by his wife, authorities said.

Buffalo Grove police said Tuesday they are investigating a possible criminal allegation against the dead man that reportedly occurred at his workplace in the village. That investigation began after the man's body was found, police said.