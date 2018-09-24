Wauconda man among three killed in Wisconsin Dells crash

A 62-year-old Wauconda man was among three Illinois residents killed over the weekend when the SUV they were in collided with a pickup truck near the Wisconsin Dells, authorities said Monday.

Kazimierz J. Kenar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday, at County Highway O and State Highway 127 in Newport Township, the Columbia County sheriff's office reported.

Killed along with him were Paul J. Kenar, 39, and Andrzej Marczyk, 48, both of Harwood Heights, sheriff's police said.

According to investigators, the three men were in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner driving north on County Highway O when it appears to have passed through a stop sign and collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was headed west on State Highway 127.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old woman, was taken by Medflight to UW Hospital. Her 33-year-old male passenger was taken to St. Clare Hospital by Wisconsin Dells EMS, the sheriff's office said. Their conditions were not released Monday.

Authorities said none of the Illinois men were wearing seat belts. Both occupants of the pickup truck were properly restrained, they added.

Possible alcohol or drug use and the vehicles' speed remain under investigation by the Columbia County sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, officials said.