Police investigating after man found dead in Wauconda cornfield

Wauconda police are conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a man's body Monday morning in a cornfield off Rand Road.

Police began the investigation about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the 2000 block of North Rand Road, where an unoccupied vehicle was found with what appeared to be a large amount of blood inside, authorities said.

Officers using police dogs and drones searched the neighboring cornfield and later located the body of a man in his 40s several hundred yards to the east.

At this time the man's identity is not being released, police said. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said.

The Wauconda Police Investigations Division is currently working with multiple law enforcement agencies on the case, authorities said.