Mundelein woman killed when hit by car on Route 45

A 63-year-old woman was killed Sunday when struck by a car as she tried to walk across Route 45 in Mundelein, police said.

According to police, officers were called at 7:44 p.m. Sunday to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car along the four-lane highway, just south of Hickory Street. Officers later determined the Mundelein woman was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Route 45 as she tried to cross.

The woman, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of family, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The driver of the car, a 53-year-old Vernon Hills resident, also was taken to Condell for testing. There were no obvious indications that alcohol or drugs were involved, police said.

At this time, the driver has not been charged or ticketed, police said. However, the crash is still under investigation by Mundelein police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.