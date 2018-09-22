Addison man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal crash

An Addison man has been charged in an early morning Friday crash that killed Fredy Loyo, 29, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office and Addison police said Saturday in a news release.

Mario Gonzales, 37, has been charged with aggravated DUI causing death, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison. He appeared Saturday in DuPage County court where Judge Christine Cody set bond at $1.5 million, according to the news release. He must post 10 percent to be released. His next court date is Oct. 15.

Addison police officers responding about 1:48 a.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Swift Road and Lake Street found both men still in their vehicles. Loyo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said it appears that Gonzales was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Lake street when he crashed his vehicle into the passenger's side of Loyo's vehicle, causing it to spin around, hitting a telephone pole. The investigation found that Gonzales blood alcohol content was .19, more than twice the legal limit of .08, according to the release.