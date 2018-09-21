Mount Prospect man accused of trying to record child sex abuse

hello

A Mount Prospect man was ordered held on $1.5 million bail Friday after, authorities say, a mother caught him using his cellphone to videotape her sleeping child while attempting to undress the 5-year-old girl.

Dennis Rubio, 49, is charged with manufacture of child pornography, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Cook County Judge Marc Martin ordered Rubio have no contact with anyone under age 18 and refrain from using the internet or a cellphone.

Prosecutors said Rubio went to the family's home Wednesday to speak to the child's mother about a job. While there, Rubio told jokes and tickled the girl, who sat on his lap, authorities said. The mother "did not notice anything unusual or inappropriate about the interactions," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Ryan DeGroot.

Rubio excused himself to use the restroom several times during his visit. After the third time, when he failed to return after several minutes, the mother went to look for him and found him in the now-sleeping child's bedroom, DeGrott said.

With one hand, Rubio was pulling off the child's pants and underwear, DeGroot said, adding that the mother could "see the defendant had his phone in one hand and was recording what he was doing."

The woman yelled, forced Rubio out of the bedroom and screamed for the child's father, who subsequently got into a scuffle with Rubio, DeGroot said.

Another relative grabbed Rubio and held him down while relieving him of his cellphone and a knife he had in his pocket, DeGroot said.

Police arrived and took the phone into evidence. They subsequently located videos of the child as well as photos and videos of other unclothed children under age 13, DeGroot said.

Rubio has misdemeanor convictions for reckless driving, possession of cannabis and other offenses. He also has a pending disorderly conduct case, DeGroot said.

He next appears in court on Oct. 12.