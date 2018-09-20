Liar, failure, phony, corrupt: Going gets nasty with jabs in first gubernatorial debate

The four candidates for Illinois governor debated at the studios of NBC 5 in Chicago Thursday. From left, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, and GOP incumbent Bruce Rauner, Libertarian candidate Grayson "Kash" Jackson and Conservative Party candidate William "Sam" McCann. COURTESY OF NBC 5 CHICAGO

The four candidates for Illinois governor debated at the studios of NBC 5 in Chicago Thursday. From left, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, and GOP incumbent Bruce Rauner, Libertarian candidate Grayson "Kash" Jackson and Conservative Party candidate William "Sam" McCann. COURTESY OF NBC 5 CHICAGO

Sneers and jeers predominated Thursday in the first debate matchup with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

The two wealthy businessmen were joined on NBC 5 by Libertarian Kash Jackson of Antioch and state Sen. Sam McCann of Plainview, a Conservative Party candidate.

"He doesn't want to tell the truth to the people of Illinois about his proposed massive tax increase," Rauner said of Pritzker.

Pritzker, who did not give details of his plan for a graduated income tax, jabbed at Rauner over the state's budget impasse.

"Everything you're trying to take credit for happened in spite of you, not because of you," Pritzker said.

Rauner stressed his campaign message that "this election is about two things, taxes and corruption." He linked Pritzker to powerful Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and accused him of using clout to get property tax breaks.

Chicagoan Pritzker repeatedly called Rauner a "failure" for a first term of legislative gridlock. "He's accomplished nearly nothing and failed as governor," Pritzker said.

Rauner, a venture capitalist from Winnetka, said Hyatt hotel heir Pritzker had "not worked an honest day in life."

McCann proved to be an attack dog, frequently interrupting Rauner who called him a "phony candidate" at one point and complained he was "getting too much airtime."

"Get used to it," McCann riposted.