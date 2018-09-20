Feder: New WTTW series 'Art & Design in Chicago'; Hawk Harrelson's last call

"Art & Design in Chicago" will premiere Oct. 5 on WTTW-Channel 11. Courtesy of WTTW

• A four-part series on "Art & Design in Chicago" will premiere Oct. 5 on WTTW-Channel 11, airing at 8:30 p.m. Fridays.

• Sunday's broadcast of the Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs "Crosstown Classic" on NBC Sports Chicago will mark the final game call of legendary White Sox announcer Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. He'll be joined in the booth by longtime partner Steve Stone and numerous special guests who'll be stopping by.

