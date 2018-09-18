Police investigating Elburn couple's deaths

Elburn police say two people were found dead in their home Saturday, but authorities have not yet determined how they died.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Herman Beyer, 78, and Elaine Beyer, 74, were found after someone asked authorities to check on the Beyers' well-being at 3:43 p.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street, according to a news release from police.

Police saw someone lying on the floor on the lower level, called paramedics and forced their way in. They then found the second body.

Fire district officials determined there was no problem with carbon monoxide.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Police are waiting for the results of autopsies, including toxicology reports, before releasing more information. Police Chief Nicholas Sikora declined Tuesday to say who called authorities.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said there were no outward signs of trauma, and both had histories of significant medical problems, including heart and liver disease.

According to Kane County land records, Herman and Elaine were married, and owned the property since at least 1979.