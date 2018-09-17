Man killed by police in Vernon Hills identified

A man shot by police outside a Vernon Hills home early Saturday has been identified as 34-year-old Randy Rausch, authorities said Monday.

Rausch was pronounced dead at approximately 2:12 a.m. Saturday, as a result of gunshot wounds, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said.

Cooper did not indicate how many gunshot wounds Rausch suffered or where he was hit. Toxicology results are pending, he added.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force will interview the veteran police officer who shot Rausch while responding to domestic dispute about 1:38 a.m. Saturday outside a single-family home on Marimac Lane.

Sgt. Chris Covelli of the said the officer, whose name has not been released, has more than 20 years experience.

According to investigators, the officer arrived at the home and encountered Rausch, who was inside the garage and armed with a rifle. The officer fired during the encounter, Covelli said. At least one bullet struck Rausch, killing him.

Covelli would not say how many times the officer fired, how many bullets hit Rausch, or type of rifle Rausch had.

A woman in the home was not injured, officials say. The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released.

Covelli said police had been dispatched to the home multiple times in the past for a variety of calls, including several domestic-related incidents. However, Lake County court records show no one named Randy Rausch has ever been charged with a crime above a traffic citation or ordinance violation.

Covelli said Rausch did not possess a firearms owners identification card. In addition, he said, Vernon Hills police do not wear body cameras and do not have squad cars equipped with cameras at this point.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force continues to investigate the shooting, Covelli said.