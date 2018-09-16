Wheeling's Fallapalooza looks forward to autumn
Updated 9/16/2018 5:46 PM
hello
With temperatures rising into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon, it didn't feel much like autumn at Wheeling's Heritage Park, but there was still plenty of reason to celebrate the upcoming season at Fallapalooza hosted by the Wheeling Park District.
The annual fall fest featured a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, hayrides and other family friendly activities, as well as a live musical performance by Semple.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.