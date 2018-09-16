 
News

Wheeling's Fallapalooza looks forward to autumn

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/16/2018 5:46 PM
hello
  • Anaya Aasal, 4, of Wheeling, gets to up close with a goose Sunday at the petting zoo during Fallapalooza in Heritage Park in Wheeling.

      Anaya Aasal, 4, of Wheeling, gets to up close with a goose Sunday at the petting zoo during Fallapalooza in Heritage Park in Wheeling. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Elizabeth Leno of Wheeling holds onto 9-month-old Heraldo, as he goes on a pony ride Sunday during Fallapalooza at Wheeling's Heritage Park.

      Elizabeth Leno of Wheeling holds onto 9-month-old Heraldo, as he goes on a pony ride Sunday during Fallapalooza at Wheeling's Heritage Park. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Michelle Luska, 6, of Wheeling, takes a turn Sunday on the Euro Bungy at Fallapalooza in Wheeling's Heritage Park.

      Michelle Luska, 6, of Wheeling, takes a turn Sunday on the Euro Bungy at Fallapalooza in Wheeling's Heritage Park. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Alexander Idzikowski, 4, of Palatine, makes some bubbles Sunday during Fallapalooza in Heritage Park in Wheeling.

      Alexander Idzikowski, 4, of Palatine, makes some bubbles Sunday during Fallapalooza in Heritage Park in Wheeling. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

With temperatures rising into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon, it didn't feel much like autumn at Wheeling's Heritage Park, but there was still plenty of reason to celebrate the upcoming season at Fallapalooza hosted by the Wheeling Park District.

The annual fall fest featured a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, hayrides and other family friendly activities, as well as a live musical performance by Semple.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 