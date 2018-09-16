Wheeling's Fallapalooza looks forward to autumn

With temperatures rising into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon, it didn't feel much like autumn at Wheeling's Heritage Park, but there was still plenty of reason to celebrate the upcoming season at Fallapalooza hosted by the Wheeling Park District.

The annual fall fest featured a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, hayrides and other family friendly activities, as well as a live musical performance by Semple.